Commission of inquiry into Joburg CBD fire yet to finalise reference terms

The inquiry, appointed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, will be investigating several issues around the blaze and will be led by retired Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe, attorney Thulani Makhubela and activist Vuyelwa Mabena.

JOHANNESBURG - A commission of inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown fire that claimed 77 lives is yet to finalise its terms of reference.

The inquiry was appointed on Monday by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

It will be led by retired Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe, alongside attorney Thulani Makhubela and activist Vuyelwa Mabena.

READ: Joburg CBD fire: Council sitting to fathom the scale of hijacked buildings

Lesufi’s office issued a statement on Monday, explaining that the commission of inquiry will investigate the cause of the deadly blaze.

It will also seek to determine who should be held responsible for the tragedy.

The blaze, which gutted a hijacked five-storey building, also raised questions about what the city was doing to address this broader issue.

In light of this, Lesufi’s office said the commission would also probe “the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg”.

Meanwhile, his spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday morning that the commission would begin its work as soon as the terms of reference and regulations were finalised.

He said their legal team is working to complete the process.