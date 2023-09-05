CoJ's inspection of hijacked building in CBD called a PR stunt

MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene and Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku accompanied members of the JMPD and SAPS into a well-known abandoned building in the CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg’s inspection of a hijacked building on Tuesday morning has been described as a public relations stunt by some members of the public.

Vannin Court on Pietersen Road is an eight-storey building which houses hundreds of people, despite there being no running water and electricity.

The stench of urine, feces and rubbish greets you as you enter Vannin Court.

The building is well-known among those who occupy it as being a criminal haven, often used as an escape route to evade police.

"People who are robbing, they don't stay here they rob and come hide in here. There is an escape route that they use inside here."

Another woman said poverty forced her into living in the building, where she pays R500 rent per month.

"We are not working, so we are staying here just because we have kids that are at school. So we are forced to stay her because we have nothing."

Officials inspected only one of the more than 20 hijacked buildings on Tuesday.