Cape Town task team drafts Baboon Strategic Management Plan

The task team, which consists of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, has assessed comments received from residents and interested and affected parties during a participation period earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team said a draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan is expected to be finalised by the end of this month.

Once the plan is finalised, engagements with residents from baboon-affected areas will begin in a bid to put solutions in place.

In July, the three spheres of government signed a Memorandum of Agreement regarding a more sustainable management plan for the Cape Peninsula's Chacma baboon population.

Conservation organisation, The Baboon Matters Trust, said over the past 23 years, there've been many meetings, reports and planning but little implementation has followed.

The organisation's Jenni Trethowan said after all this time, residents had still not been issued with effective baboon-proof bins.

"We've been sitting through this for 23 years now and the death rate of the baboons is the highest it's ever been since 2015. Three animals alone were killed in August this year and two of them were shot heinously, and died very slow cruel deaths, so we are frustrated at the slow pace and what we want to see is the implementation of all the things that the authorities have been promising since 2000."

Trethowan said they needed law enforcement to prosecute people who shoot baboons.

"Currently, residents who live in areas where there are baboons are more at risk of being shot by random bullets and pellets than they are being bitten by a baboon, so many baboons are being shot at the moment, residents should be very worried about the level of shooting that's going on."

Trethowan said unless there's immediate action from authorities, the situation was only going to get worse.

"Truly, I can say to you that every day, we are getting frustrated, threatening calls from residents who are saying they're just going to take matters into their own hands and that means the baboons will be shot. "