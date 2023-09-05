Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India

Proteas white-ball coach, Rob Walter, named a familiar squad, with the only surprise being the inclusion of seamer, Gerald Coetzee.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Men's team to play at the Cricket World Cup in India has been announced.

Temba Bavuma will lead the side and is one of eight players who'll be playing at the tournament for the first time.

With only two ODI appearances to his name, Coetzee was preferred to left-armer Wayne Parnell and third-choice spinner, Bjorn Fortuin.

Hard-hitting Heinrich Klaasen is likely to be entrusted with a key position in the batting order as exciting youngsters, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, missed out on selection.

The Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign on 8 October against Sri Lanka.