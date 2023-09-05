5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion

Officials said that Egoli Gas employees were carrying out maintenance work on a pipeline on Bertha and De Korte streets when an explosion occurred.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have confirmed that five people have been injured in the gas explosion in Braamfontein.

The explosion set the company’s truck alight and a portion of a nearby building.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe: "At this moment we can confirm that five people have been injured and taken to various medical facilities around the city. We have just done damping down and we'll do an investigation of what has caused the fire."