WC police probing Bonnievale pitbull attack

CAPE TOWN - A criminal investigation is underway into a pitbull attack that injured a teenager and her grandmother in Bonnievale.

On a farm near Bonnievale about two weeks ago, the 14-year-old girl and her 11- and 8-year-old siblings were out collecting firewood when the dogs, which allegedly belonged to a farmer, approached them.

The girl fought to protect her siblings while their grandmother and farmworkers rushed to their aid.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen on Friday assisted the family with laying criminal charges at the Bonnievale Police Station.