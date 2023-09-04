Survivors of Joburg CBD fire stressed about what the future holds for them

Close to 300 survivors are being temporarily housed at three shelters across Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of survivors of the Marshalltown building fire, which claimed the lives of 77 people, remain uncertain of their future.

Many of the survivors left the building with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Phakamani Tshikila, a mother of four children, is grateful that she managed to escape the fire last week in Marshalltown but was stressed about what the future holds.

Speaking to Eyewitness News from the Hofland Recreation Centre in Bezuidenhout Valley, she said chose to stay in the building on Albert Street, knowing that it was hijacked.

"I went there knowing the building was a hijacked building. I went there knowing the electricity was free, you don’t load electricity there. So I was paying someone R1,100 rent per month."

Tshikila is currently being housed in a hall and provided with food, clothing, mattresses and blankets by NGOs and the City of Joburg.

She remains concerned.

"Our stress is where are we going from here because we need our places to stay."

The city was only expected to house the displaced families until Friday last week but has now extended this time until Thursday.