Senzo Meyiwa: State says it may return to testimony of traditional healer later

Five men stand accused of the 2015 murder of Senzo Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said it may return to the testimony of a traditional healer at a later stage.

This was after the healer failed to identify any of the men being tried for the football star’s murder.

Five men stand accused of the 2015 murder of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend- singer Kelly Khumalo.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday and the first forensic police officer to attend to the crime scene, Thabo Mosia, will return to the witness stand.

Robert Zwane, a traditional healer from Palm Ridge, told the court that the man who came to consult with him was referred to as Sibiya.

He added that he came for a cleansing with two other men because they needed employment but then they returned days later.

"He says to me where they have gone to search for work there is someone that had sustained some injury there."

Zwane went on to tell the court that some time afterward, he received a visit from police and he was ultimately handcuffed and taken to the police station where he saw the same Sibiya.

That’s when State advocate, George Baloyi, abruptly ended his examination.

"We have agreed with my learned friends that we leave the matter at this point for a trial within a trial."

After the defence objected to this, Baloyi agreed to complete his examination of Sibiya but then highlighted that there were provisions in law allowing him to be called back if need be.

The said trial within a trial will be conducted to determine if the admissions and alleged confessions by the accused can be admitted as evidence before the court.