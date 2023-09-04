Go

SA motorists to feel the squeeze with huge fuel price hikes on Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the increase in crude oil prices internationally was one of the reasons why the petrol price had been adjusted.

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com
04 September 2023 15:12

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Manthashe, has announced that the price of petrol will increase by R1.71 cents a litre.

He said the increase was based on current local and international factors.

Diesel prices will increase by R2.76 cents.

"The following fuel prices will be effective on Wednesday, the sixth of September - both grades of petrol will increase by R1.71 cents per litre. Diesel will increase by R2.76 cents and R2.84 cents per litre at wholesale level," said the department’s Robert Maake.

Maake said the increase in crude oil prices internationally was one of the reasons why the petrol price had been adjusted.

