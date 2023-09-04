Ramaphosa's Lady R explanation raises more questions, says DA

The Presidency is yet to release the executive summary of the report which President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on Sunday night did not point to any evidence of weapons having been transported to Russia.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s report back of the Lady R investigation had raised even more questions.

MP Kobus Marais said there’d still been no explanation for why the Russian cargo vessel off loaded its cargo of military equipment at the Simon’s Town naval base and not at one of the country’s ports.

The Presidency is yet to release the executive summary of the report which Ramaphosa told the nation on Sunday night did not point to any evidence of weapons having been transported to Russia.

The DA, however, said Ramaphosa’s explanation did not align with official documentation.

Marais said the national conventional arms control records would show that no permits were issued in 2018 for the procurement of ammunition or equipment, as reported by President Ramaphosa.

However, permits were issued in 2019 and 2020.

"Now whether those permits were still valid is a question and they haven’t responded to that. Because according to the act, permits are only valid for 45 days, they can extend it once, and then they must re-apply."

Marais said Ramaphosa had also not explained why the vessel was escorted into the Simon’s Town harbour with its detection system turned off.

"The other thing that was highly irregular and unusual is the fact that no imports or exports of ammunition, weapons, armaments gets loaded via Simon’s Town."

Marais added that the vessel was destined for Dar es Salaam and not Cape Town but it remains unclear why it never sailed to Tanzania.