R900m broadband contract reveals cracks in CoJ political facade

JOHANNESBURG - There’s been an ongoing tug-of-war over a City of Johannesburg’s broadband contract, which is housed by a little-known entity, called Metro Trading Company (MTC).

The tussle has even pitted African National Congress (ANC) members against one another, with some from the region blaming the province for a deal it struck with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), promising to give it "two-and-a-half," meaning two departments and entity.

Behind-the-scenes happenings around the broadband contract, which could potentially produce projects worth billions but is set to be sold for R900 million, include MMCs almost coming to blows, a board that was hired and fired in just over three months, and a meeting with a service provider questioning why the deal was taking too long to finalise.

In June, council voted for the MTC to be moved from economic development to transport, placing it under the watchful eye of Transport MMC Kenny Kunene. This is a move ANC Johannesburg chairperson and finance MMC, Dada Morero, attempted to prevent.

Morero told Eyewitness News it made no sense for the entity, which houses Joburg’s IT infrastructure and is set to provide Wi-Fi access to residents of the city, to be placed under transport.

The finance MMC said that while he opposed the deal, it made no sense to fight for it, as provincial leaders in his party had agreed that the entity should be managed by the PA.

"How will an ANC MMC take accountability for an entity where the board that is there is not her board, she doesn’t make any decisions, they are made by MMCs of the PA," he asked.

Morero also confirmed having attended a meeting with Kunene, Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi, three former board members, as well as the transport MMC’s business associate to Eyewitness News.

It's understood the meeting, held in early April at a hotel in Midrand, is where a board, which was appointed in March 2023, was taken to task for its slow pace of finalising the deal. Board members had been conducting due diligence after some had raised questions about the financial model and processes taken in awarding the contract.

Eyewitness News has seen documents, including court papers filed by the previous board, which was relieved of its duties shortly after the lunchtime meeting, which raise questions over numerous issues, including how the public participation process unfolded.

Morero told Eyewitness News the intention of the meeting was to close the many gaps holding back the deal from being finalised. He said lots of fighting followed, which led to the ten-member board being dismissed.

The PA's Gayton McKenzie in responding to questions from Eyewitness News confirmed a link to the service provider, but insisted there was no conflict, as the contract was initiated and awarded long before the PA came on the scene in Johannesburg.

McKenzie said he almost invested in a company owned by one of the service providers, but claimed nothing came of it. He instead placed blame on ANC battles for the tensions in Johannesburg.

"We always had an agreement that PA would take two-and-a-half, this is the agreement between parties, that we would share the portfolios equally," he said.

McKenzie described the battle for control of the MTC as an intra-party battle within the ANC, calling for his party to not be placed at the centre of the factional battles.

“This is an ANC fight between the ANC regional and province."

The PA president insisted his party never looked at the MTC as a cash cow, as it’s been described by many. He said his party wanted the Joburg Property Company, as it spoke to its vision to remove illegal migrants from the city.

"The problem people have, they must not compare the PA to their own party; they mustn’t think we live for politics," he said.

McKenzie dismissed suggestions that his party was looking at Joburg’s broadband crown jewel with the aim of building up his party’s electioneering funds come 2024, when the country goes to general elections.

"What makes them think we don’t have the money? PA already has the money for the campaign. Here is the issue - that thing that they are talking about now, is coming from 2014… What are they crying about? A thing that they lost? Are they projecting their plans on us," he questioned.

Kunene refused to comment, instead telling Eyewitness News he would hold a media briefing soon, to expose a big agenda behind the MTC.