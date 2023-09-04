Joburg CBD fire post-mortems done & 13 samples taken to families for matching

On 31 August, an inferno ripped through a hijacked building in Marshalltown and killed almost 80 people who were illegally occupying it.

JOHANNESBURG - All post-mortems of those who died in the building inferno in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, are completed.

More than three days passed since a blaze ripped through a hijacked building in central Johannesburg, killing 77 people.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said DNA samples were taken from the 62 bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.

READ: IN PICS: Emotional families of Joburg CBD fire victims identify loved ones

He said only 13 samples were taken from families for matching.

Modiba said seven bodies from the 12 identifiable ones were released to families for burial.

"We continue to urge family members of the 62 unidentifiable deceased bodies that they can present at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services mortuary, so that we can be able to fast-track the process of identifying or linking the bodies with the families."