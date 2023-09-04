Joburg CBD fire death toll likely to rise, says GP Health MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko

On Thursday, a fire tore through a hijacked building in the city's centre, killing 77 people and injuring over 50 others, with 33 still in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said the death toll from the devastating fire in the Johannesburg city centre last week is likely to rise in the next few days.

On Thursday, a massive blaze gutted a five-story building in the Johannesburg CBD, leaving 77 people dead, including 12 children.

The fire left 50 others people injured. Nkomo-Ralehoko said there are still 33 people in hospital.

“They are all critical, those ones now that are remaining. Although now some are critical but stable, at least [there are] very few that are terrible.”

Against this backdrop, she said the death toll could continue to climb, but that they were praying it didn’t.

On Friday, those with missing loved ones were invited to the State mortuary in Diepkloof, Soweto, to try and establish if they were among the dead.

It subsequently emerged that 62 of them were burnt beyond recognition, and the only hope of identifying them now was through DNA testing.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said counselling services were offered to the families during this difficult experience.

“We are having councillors on site so that whatever process is going to be done to me. I must be taken through this process so that at least I understand.”