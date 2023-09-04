Hawks' Lebeya concerned over high number of police killings in Q1 of 2023/2024

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya revealed that a total of 31 police officers were killed in almost as many incidents during the period under review.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has expressed concern over the killing of more than two dozen police officers in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The leadership of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, briefed the media in Pretoria on Monday to unpack their various achievements during the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

During the briefing, Lebeya revealed that a total of 31 police officers were killed in almost as many incidents during the period under review.

"Attacks on police officials are an attack on the state, and the death of one police official is one too many. Dear South Africans, for the first quarter only, we noted with concern that 31 police officials were killed in 30 incidents."

Lebeya said that during the period under review, though, that 24 arrests were made and nine convictions secured.

This is up from 13 arrests and six convictions in the previous reporting period.