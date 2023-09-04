Generation unit losses, planned maintenance sees stage 6 power cuts return
Stage 6 load shedding will make a return from 5am on Tuesday morning.
The utility said this was due to the increase in generation planned maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.
Eskom said that a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations would need to be shut down for urgent repairs overnight.
"Since yesterday a generating unit at Kriel and Medupi power station was taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a unit each in Hendrina and Tutuka power stations are also contributing to the current capacity constraints," said Eskom spokesperson Dephenee Mokeona.
