Generation unit losses, planned maintenance sees stage 6 power cuts return

Stage 6 load shedding will make a return from 5am on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 6 load shedding will make a return from 5am on Tuesday morning.

The utility said this was due to the increase in generation planned maintenance and the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom said that a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations would need to be shut down for urgent repairs overnight.

"Since yesterday a generating unit at Kriel and Medupi power station was taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a unit each in Hendrina and Tutuka power stations are also contributing to the current capacity constraints," said Eskom spokesperson Dephenee Mokeona.