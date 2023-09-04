Displays of affection with Bester don't negate Magudumana abuse claims - lawyer

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has heard that the public displays of affection between Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana doesn’t negate the disgraced doctor’s claims of emotional abuse by the convicted murderer and rapist.

Magudumana is alleged to have been the main accomplice in Bester’s prison escape over a year ago.

The pair were in a relationship when they fled the country, to Tanzania, where they were later arrested in April.

She is now applying for bail pending the criminal trial where she is set to face a number of charges, including aiding and abetting, as well as violation of a corpse.

The couple’s demeanour during previous court appearances left tongues wagging when they held hands in the dock.

But Magudumana’s defence lawyer, Machini Motloung, said their conduct in court had no bearing on the 35-year-old’s bail application.

"What is the State attempting to say here? In relation to what? Is it because the applicant alleges that she was instructed and commanded to alight into a vehicle and leave the country? What does that have to do with if the applicant, at that particular time, they are saying she was smiling? How does that negate what happened four months ago?"