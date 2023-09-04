Defence analyst says handling of Lady R saga 'abjectly stupid'

Defence consultant and analyst, Helmoed Heitman, said he still did not believe that weapons were loaded onto a Russian cargo vessel, known as the Lady R, and shipped to Russia.

For months there’s been speculation that arms were loaded onto the ship destined for Russia.

United States ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, also accused the South African government of supplying weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that an independent panel led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo found no evidence that weapons were loaded onto the ship.

Heitman said South Africa did not manufacture any weapons that Russia could use.

"South African manufactured ammunition doesn't fit their weapons and the heavy ammunition is manufactured by RBM which is 51% German-owned and they wouldn't supply anything to them. Our other equipment would just complicate their lives - they need to have more of their equipment or similar stuff, which is what they're doing buying from North Korea, from Iran and so forth."

Ramaphosa also told the nation that the panel's full report would not be made public due to national security concerns.

However, Heitman said he did not understand the secrecy behind this.

"I think the way everybody handled it was just plain silly. There's nothing particularly spectacular about ordering ammunition from Russia for Russian weapons, there's nothing secret about those weapons, they've been on shows at our open days, so everybody knows we've got them. Just the handling of it was so abjectly stupid."