Contraband worth more than R6 billion seized in Q1 of 2023/2024 - Hawks' Lebeya

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya held a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, outlining various achievements over the first four months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks seized more than R6 billion worth of contraband in the first quarter of this financial year.

He revealed that 661 arrests had been made during the period under review and 229 convictions were secured.

Lebeya said that most of the arrests were related to fraud.

"Money laundering amassed 48 suspects. Seventy-two suspects were equally arrested for narcotics and endangered species. The remaining 288 suspects were arrested for the other 17 types of national priority offences."

Lebeya further highlighted that billions of rands worth of diamonds, firearms and endangered species among others, were seized during the same period

"During these arrests, the DPCI also seized various exhibits including precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices worth R6,112,768,985."