City Power vows to double down on efforts to curb illegal connections

City Power officials and law enforcement pounced on residents at the Crown Mines informal settlement on Monday to disconnect non-paying households.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it will double down on efforts to curb illegal electricity connections as the power utility kicks off another cut-off operation.

It’s understood the power utility also plans to extend the massive cut-off campaign to other parts of Joburg.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that dozens of cables had already been confiscated.

"There was a dangerously exposed cable running on the surface of the street. This is a cable connecting hundreds of households to our transformers. Those transformers are mounted in an industrial area to service the businesses in that area, which are basically suffering now as a result. This is threatening livelihoods and also jobs. These operations will be carried out routinely to avoid cases of illegal connections and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure."