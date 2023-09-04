City of Tshwane, Rand Water faceoff amid water outages

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said officials from the city were planning on meeting with the utility to resolve the impasse and other long-standing issues with water supply.

TSHWANE - A public spat has ensued between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water as many areas in the capital are without water.

The municipality said pressure from the bulk water supplier pipes is inadequate, making it difficult for it to maintain desired water levels in its reservoirs.

However, Rand Water said their pressure was fine and the problem might lie with the high levels of water consumption from the municipality.

READ: City of Tshwane, Rand Water play the blame game amid water outages in the metro

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said officials from the city were planning on meeting with the utility to resolve the impasse and other long-standing issues with water supply.

"What Rand Water is saying is that Tshwane consumers use too much water, compared to world averages," he said.

“In fact, this is true of all Gauteng consumers, and we need urgent campaigns in order to change consumer behaviour so that we consume less water and put ourselves in a more sustainable basis."

Brink said solving the high consumer patterns was just one part of the problem.

"That does not resolve the disputes we have with Rand Water about what we believe is their obligation to maintain a particular pressure, as well as other technical issues, such as being notified in advance of maintenance issues on their side, so that we can communicate to our consumers."