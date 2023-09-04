Cape Town man (62) sentenced to life for raping foster daughter for 10 years

The victim, who is now 22 years old, had been raped by her foster father between the ages of seven and 17 years when she reported her situation to a social worker.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Regional Court sentenced a 62-year-old man to life in prison for raping his foster daughter over a period of 10 years.

The man, who can't be named to protect the victim's identity, sexually abused and raped the victim from when she was seven years old until she reported her ordeal to a social worker when she was 17.

It also emerged in court that the victim, who is now a 22-year-old, tried repeatedly to report the matter to teachers and community members but received no support.

The foster parents were both arrested, and the mother was charged with failure to report a sexual assault against a child.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence and appealed to parents, teachers and community members to take note and act on reports of abuse reported to them,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.