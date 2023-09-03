Two children die in Fleurhof informal settlement fire

Johannesburg EMS said they received a call during the early hours of Sunday morning of multiple shacks on fire at extension five.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children died in a fire at an informal settlement in Fleurhof.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they received a call during the early hours of Sunday morning of multiple structures at the informal settlement being on fire at extension five.

The incident is believed to have been caused by a candle.

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters currently attending to a multiple shacks on fire in Fleurhof informal settlement, 2 young children between the ages of 2 and 5 lost their lives during this fire incident the cause of fire believed to a Candle @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/pQ4WgCzNUT ' Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) September 3, 2023

This is the second incident to hit the area in a matter of weeks, following a fire that killed one person and destroyed over 40 shacks at the end of July.

Mulaudzi said one adult woman, believed to be the mother of the deceased children, was transferred to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

"The cause of the fire incident is believed to be a candle which was in use before the fire started. We have got our disaster management officials on site, local councillors also on board who are facilitating relief for the affected families,” said Mulaudzi.