Tshwane misses AG financial statement deadline so to address outstanding issues

The deadline for the 2022/2023 financial year was on 31 August, and the postponement was at the recommendation of the city's audit and performance committee (APC).

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane missed the deadline to submit its annual financial statements to the Auditor-General (AG) in order to finalise all outstanding issues.

The deadline for the 2022/2023 financial year was on 31 August, and the postponement was at the recommendation of the city's audit and performance committee (APC).

The capital city received an adverse audit finding for the past financial year which found billions of monies and assets were unaccounted for at the municipality.

ALSO READ:

- City of Tshwane launches legal action after AG flags financial mismanagement

- 'Tshwane is under significant financial pressure' - Brink

- With R3bn funding gap, Tshwane can't afford workers' salary hike demand: Brink

Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba:

"The city will submit the financials to the AG within three months. The city manager, Johann Mettler has considered the recommendations of the APC favourably as the deadline extension will afford the city sufficient time to address some of the findings made in the 2021/22 financial year."