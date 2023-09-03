SAPS to honour slain police officers and reservists

The annual National Commemoration Day will be held in Pretoria on Sunday to honour 34 police officers and reservists who died in the line of duty between April 2022 and March 2023.

This while marking the annual National Commemoration Day in Pretoria.

The police officers to be honoured died between April 2022 and the end of March 2023.

Their names will be added and engraved to the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.

“These were members who knew the risks and dangers that were associated with this, yet they remained committed to the cause of serving and protecting all people within South African borders," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with Police Minister Bheki Cele are expected to join the proceedings.