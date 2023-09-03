SANDF maintains it was not hacked, claims it may be an inside operation instead

A hacker group by the name of Snatch claimed credit for the breach, saying it had extracted 200 terabytes of data from the defence’s network, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's phone number.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it was not hacked, however, it suggested insider information may have been leaked from within one of its own departments.

This follows reports last week that there was a data breach in the military’s information systems.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's phone number is included in the information the group claims it retrieved from the SANDF’s database.

After a week of investigations, Sandf spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said their systems have never been hacked.

In a statement, Dlamini said the information in Snatch's possession could have been leaked by an insider within the military department.



He said there are continuous investigations to find the perpetrators and bring them to book.

He added that South Africans should rest assured that the national defence’s information systems are secure and various measures have been taken to ensure state information is not compromised.