Regular maintenance work critical to preventing unit breakdown - Ramokgopa

Speaking during a briefing on Saturday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the damage will be much greater if regular maintenance work is not carried out.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the power utility has gained a deeper understanding of why units break down.

Ramokgopa was responding to questions during an update on the energy action plan on Saturday.

He said carrying out regular maintenance work was critical to preventing breakdowns of generating units.

“So, we have taken a view that we are going to do things right, and we do have an appreciation of the kind of damage that [load shedding] is causing to the South African economy, but the damage will be much greater if we don’t look after these assets… like I said... we will make sure we really don’t go to alarming stages of intensity of load shedding.”

Meanwhile, Eskom said Stage 4 will be in effect until 4pm on Sunday. This is a result of the loss of four generating units, said the power utility.