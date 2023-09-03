Ramaphosa: R350 grant has laid the foundation for a basic income grant

Ramaphosa said the successful implementation of the R350 unemployment grant has shown that government is capable of rolling out a basic income grant of a similar nature.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said the R350 COVID grant has laid the foundation for the introduction of a basic income grant.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday where the ANC engaged with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto.

While a universal basic income grant has been an ANC policy for a long time, the ruling party has not managed to get it off the ground at government level.

Ramaphosa said the successful implementation of the R350 unemployment grant has shown that government is capable of rolling out a basic income grant of a similar nature.

“That immediately exploded us on a new policy trajectory. We have extended it over time and now we have to countenance the issue of introducing a basic income grant, obviously within what we can afford."

Executive director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII) Isobel Frye said there's a need for a basic income grant in South Africa as it is unlikely that the more than 11 million unemployed people will find jobs soon.

"The point is when people use the grant to make a small amounts income because of the means test they lost the grant, so when you use the grant to make money you get penalised instead if it was universal and Sars [South African Revenue Service] was used to claw back from people who don’t need it, we don’t run that risk of disincentivising people. It’s not the grant that creates dependency it is the means test and the targeting."