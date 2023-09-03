Ramakgopa: 'No need for the WC legislature to summon me, I will account'

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there is no need for the Western Cape legislature to summon him, as he has every intention of making himself accountable.

Ramokgopa was due to appear before the provincial ad-hoc committee on energy last Tuesday, but he cancelled at the eleventh hour citing a personal emergency.

The Electricity Minister was responding to questions following a media briefing on the Energy Action Plan on Saturday.

Committee members from the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was the fourth time they had invited Ramokgopa and they were considering compelling him with a court summons.

However, the Minister said that there won't be a need to go through the legal route as he plans on making himself available to engage the legislature on the electricity issues in the Western Cape.

"But in relation to accounting, we will continue to account not only to that legislature but also to the South African public, and like I said we have been doing that, working with them on a number of fronts including with the premier and energy council in the Western Cape and all other provinces," said Ramokgopa.