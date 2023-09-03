Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

The senior prince spent over a month in hospital after being admitted due to prolonged back pain.

DURBAN - The Zulu traditional prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been discharged from hospital after spending over a month there.

The senior prince was admitted due to prolonged back pain. He suffered other health complications while in hospital and also spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A week ago, his family announced that his condition had improved significantly.

READ: Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

The family said that he is now back home, where he will continue with his recovery at his KwaPhindangene homestead.

The family expressed gratitude to, among others the Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe for their support.

Visitors will not be allowed anytime soon as the prince needs some time to recover, said the family.