NGOs are not a problem in dealing with hijacked buildings, says Ramaphosa

The President said NGOs instead play a critical role in holding the government accountable to its own constitution, adding that municipalities should work with them in finding solutions plaguing society.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone against the government line saying that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are not a problem in government's efforts to deal with hijacked buildings.

Many government officials including the minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele blamed NGOs and human rights organisations for thwarting their efforts in dealing with hijacked buildings.

This follows Thursday's deadly fire at a hijacked building on Delvers and Albert Street, which resulted in the deaths of 77 people, injuring more than 50 others.

READ MORE:

However, Ramaphosa said NGOs play a critical role in society and in holding the government accountable to its own constitution.

He was speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday where the African National Congress (ANC) held an engagement with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto.

He said that municipalities should work with the organisations to find solutions to dealing with the scourge of hijacked buildings without infringing on the country's constitution.

"Are NGOs a problem? No. They play a critical role in the body politic of this country, and we want to work with the NGOs, we want to cooperate with them even on issues of housing, even on other issues," said Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg has started conducting inspection raids at hijacked buildings within the inner city.

On Saturday, metro police along with the South African Police Service did an inspection at a hijacked building just opposite the burnt-down one.

MMC for community safety Mgcini Tshwaku said the people were living in cramped, unsafe conditions similar to the one at Usindiso building before it caught fire.

"The building is old, dilapidated and all of that is actually a fire risk so we want to go inside and do a compliance and demonstrate that there are many buildings like this within the city because every time we want to close them the EMS goes in and actually close them but you find that we are actually being litigated as the city."