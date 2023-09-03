Lotto results: Saturday, 02 September 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 02 September 2023 are:

Lotto: 02, 23, 36, 37, 40, 46 B: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 15, 17, 36, 39, 50 B: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 02, 18, 22, 42, 47 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.