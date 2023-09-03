Limpopo shootout: Death toll rises to 19, officer loses leg

Initially, police said 18 suspects were killed but while processing the scene on Saturday, they uncovered another body.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll following Friday’s shooting between police and a gang of heavily armed cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers in Limpopo has risen to 19.

Initially, police said 18 suspects were killed but while processing the scene on Saturday, they uncovered another body.

Police swooped in on a luxury villa in Makhado on Friday evening.



Members were met with gunfire by a gang of suspected cash-in-transit robbers and a shootout ensued.

Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke:

“As we were busy processing the scene, we discovered another body in the house. That brings the total of the deceased persons to 19 - 17 males and two females.”

Maluleke said police also discovered three vehicles allegedly stolen in Gauteng.

“We also found three vehicles that were reportedly stolen in Gauteng. It was a Ford Ranger, a VW Tiguan and a Mercedes Benz ML.”

OFFICER LOSES LEG

A seasoned Hawks officer involved in Friday’s shooting has had his leg amputated.

Lieutenant Colonel Joe Coetzer was injured during the shootout.

Police confirmed Coetzer was airlifted to hospital following the shootout where, despite medical intervention, surgeons could not save his leg.

He remains in a stable condition.

