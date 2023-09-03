Hanover Park joins hands with PAGAD for peace talks between rivalling gangs

PAGAD's spokesperson, Thohar Rodrigues said the community has suffered from gang violence for decades, and many innocent lives have been lost.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats say they have had enough of gang violence.

Community members, leaders and various religious organisations have come together with the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs' G-force to foster peace talks between rival gangs in the area.

The organisation's spokesperson Thohar Rodrigues said the community has suffered from gang violence for decades, and many innocent lives have been lost.

"There's six main gangs here in Hanover Park and the killing rate has escalated dramatically. At times we will find in Hanover Park 400 shots are fired over the weekends."

READ: Hanover Park policing forum calls for decisive action against gang violence

Rodrigues said there is now peace in the area, but Cape Flats safety forum chairperson Abie Isaacs believes it won't last long.

"We've observed over the years that there have been numerous peace talks with the two relevant parties, but from time to time there's peace talks don't last forever. At this stage, we cannot determine why."

Both Isaacs and Rodrigues agree that the government should be doing more to eradicate gang violence on the Cape Flats.