GP Health Dept says it's on track to complete Joburg CBD fire post-mortems

The department said by Saturday evening, pathologists had conducted post-mortems on 58 bodies and were only left with 16 to be concluded on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department (GDoH) said it’s on track to complete 18 outstanding autopsies from the 74 bodies recovered in the deadly Marshalltown fire.

On Sunday, the department confirmed that the death toll had risen to 77.

This includes 12 children who lost their lives on Thursday after a blaze tore through a five-storey building in the Joburg CBD.

Although Gauteng Pathology Services had set a deadline of two weeks to process all the victims’ bodies, the department said they have been able to work quicker than envisaged.

“As more families come forth to report their loved ones who might have perished, the department can confirm that it is on track to complete conducting of post-mortems on the 74 deceased people. By Saturday evening, pathologists had done post-mortems on 58 bodies and were only left with 16 to be concluded on Sunday," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Meanwhile, the department said 43 DNA samples have been taken from the initial 74 bodies that were recovered from the scene of a deadly fire.

On Friday, the department revealed that at least 60 bodies were unidentifiable.

Modiba said of the 12 identifiable victims, nine families have identified them.

"Once the families conclude necessary processes and produce required identification documents, the mortal remains will be released to them for burial."

Gauteng Pathology Services said the unidentified bodies can only be traced through DNA from family members.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) victim identification centre has been hard at work and so far, 43 DNA samples have been taken from the 74 bodies, with 13 antemortem swabbing or DNA samples from families being taken, this links to 23 of the unidentifiable people," said Modiba.