Families of 8 killed in Denel blast remember them 5 years on

Sunday marks five years since eight Rheinmetall Denel Munition employees died in an explosion at the arms manufacturer's plant in Macassar, and the widow to one of the deceased says it still feels like a bad dream.

CAPE TOWN - Sunday marks five years since eight Rheinmetall Denel Munition employees died in a massive explosion at the arms manufacturer's plant in Macassar.

Families of the deceased gathered at a memorial wall at the facility on Sunday to commemorate their lives.

The families have been compensated with a small stipend while an inquiry by the Director of Public Prosecutions into possible negligence recently found that there was no reason to prosecute Rheinmetall.

Mxolisi Sigadla, Triston Davids, Thanolwethu Mankayi, Nico Samuels, Jamie Haydricks, Bradley Tandy, Stevon Isaacs, and Jason Hartzenberg lost their lives.

Maureen Issacs, wife of one of the deceased, Stevon Isaacs recalls the day of the explosion.

"I was at work that time, that day. I was also working here by Rheinmetall, and around about 3:35 pm there was a bang," said Maureen.

Maureen said she still struggles to come to terms with her husband's death.

A representative for the families has indicated that the legal process for the families of the deceased is underway.