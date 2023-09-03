Deaths of 34 officers in the line of duty won't be in vain, promises Ramaphosa

The South African Police Service (Saps) on Sunday commemorated officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the rise in police attacks shows the desperation of criminals to remove all obstacles along their way.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the South African Police Service (Saps) memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria during the annual National Commemoration Day.

Saps on Sunday commemorated 34 police officers who lost their lives in their line of duty between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Hundreds of police members and their families gathered at the memorial site to pay tribute to their fallen heroes.

Ramaphosa promised the families of the 34 deceased officers that there would be justice and the deaths of their loved ones wouldn’t be in vain.

"I call upon all service police officers to ensure that these deaths are not in vain. You must remain steadfast in the fight against crime. This is your calling, this is what you joined the police service for - to fight crime to ensure the safety of all South African citizens."

Ramaphosa said the Hawks have arrested at least 76 suspected police killers over the past year.