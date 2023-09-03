ANC will be voted out of power in GP if it doesn't resolve power crisis - Lesufi

Speaking at the ANC's 2019 election manifesto review event in Soweto on Sunday, Lesufi said it is clear that the government has not fulfilled its commitment to end load shedding, instead it has become worse over time.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said if the ruling party does not fix the electricity crisis, it will be voted out of power in Gauteng in 2024's general elections.

Lesufi, who is also the Gauteng Premier, was speaking at the ANC's 2019 election manifesto review at the Dobsonville stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

The party said the rally is to give a report back to its supporters on the progress it’s made in implementing the commitments from its 2019 manifesto.

"But we are committing ourselves and the government that I have the honour to lead, that all those communities that have transformers that are broken, stolen, we are going to those communities to install new transformers to ensure they are connected."