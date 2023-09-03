ANC to hold 2019 elections manifesto review in Dobsonville

The review is a report-back on the progress it has made in implementing the party's policy from the last general elections, it also serves as a starting point for the drafting of the ANC's 2024 election manifesto.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are expected to attend the party's 2019 elections manifesto review at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

The review is a report back on the progress it has made in implementing the party's policy from the last general elections.

The rally also serves as a starting point for the drafting of the ANC's 2024 election manifesto.

Speaking during an ANC engagement with media, academics and analysts in Sandton on Saturday - which served as a prelaunch for Sunday's rally, Ramaphosa said the ruling party had achieved less than half of the commitments it made on its 2019 election manifesto.

"The damage apartheid wrought on our people's lives is huge and what this democratic government has sought to do in this whole period is to undo the damage that apartheid did."

Ramaphosa said he is confident that the party will achieve an outright majority in the 2024 general elections as many South Africans still see the party as its only hope for a better country.