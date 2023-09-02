SANCO joins in-depth probes into tragic Marshalltown fire

A fire gutted a five storey building in the city centre, killing 76 people, including 12 children, and leaving more than 50 others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has joined mounting calls for an in-depth probe into the Marshalltown fire tragedy.

The strong call is also influenced by the recent methane gas explosion that destroyed a long stretch of road in the CBD, leading to the closure of many streets that intersect with Lillian Ngoyi.

Gauteng health officials say most of the bodies recovered from the scorched building were burnt beyond recognition.

62 out of the 76 bodies are unidentifiable and officials are relying on DNA testing for identification.

Authorities are urging family members of the victims to come forward and claim their bodies and in some cases assist with identification.



The Usindiso building accommodated more than 200 people who are now housed at temporary shelters in Bez Valley, Hillbrow and Jeppestown.

A majority of residents in that building were undocumented foreign nationals whose status in South Africa now hangs in the balance.