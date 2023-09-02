Retired KZN worker's widow 'struggling' after municipality fails to pay pension

Several retired municipal workers complained about the Msunduzi Local Municipality not paying their pension fund, lamenting that their cries for assistance were being ignored.

DURBAN - The widow of a retired Msunduzi worker who is pleading for a pension fund pay-out said the municipality’s failure has made life difficult for her family.

Zeenath Mohideen said her late husband served the KwaZulu-Natal municipality for 43 years.

He died two years ago.

She said they were yet to receive his retirement package.

Mohideen said when her late husband passed, the family hoped his pension money would help them for some time.

But with the municipality not paying the money, they remain stranded.

"They actually told us the money had been taken, but the money has been stolen. It is very depressing, and it is disappointing. We are struggling, we are actually struggling."

At the same time, the municipality is giving a football club, Royal AM, a R27 million sponsorship.

NON-PAYMENTS STILL SUBJECT TO INVESTIGATION

The Msunduzi Municipality said that the non-payment of funds to its pensioners was still subject to an investigation.

Retired municipal workers were demanding to be paid their pension.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in council claimed the funds were stolen.

After speaking to the aggrieved pensioners and their families on Friday, Eyewitness News questioned the municipality about the non-payment of funds.

They claimed the matter was being investigated, that council would be briefed on the outcomes, and that affected pensioners would be given clarity.

Meanwhile, the pensioners said their cries were being ignored, as they had been waiting for years now.

They also saw the municipality's sponsorship of Royal AM as a slap in their faces.