Powerball results: Friday, 01 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 01 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 03, 08, 33, 49 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 07, 14, 40, 45, 47 PB: 02
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 01/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 1, 2023
#PowerBall: 01, 03, 08, 33, 49#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 07, 14, 40, 45, 47#PowerBall: 02 pic.twitter.com/r1LxSn2JWc
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 01/09/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 1, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kZYnq3JqEi