Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

The national police commissioner's statement came after 18 suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed on Friday in Limpopo.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said they were making inroads to foil cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies in the country.

This followed the killing of 18 suspected cash-in-transit robbers in a shootout with police in Makhado, Limpopo on Friday.

Masemola said they believed that the two women and sixteen men were possibly involved in a string of other cash-in-transit robberies in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

He said four other suspects believed to be linked to the crew were nabbed in Thohoyando on the same day.

Masemola said they were also closing in on other suspected CIT robbers in other parts of the country.

"We're still hunting those that have done the [cash-in-transit robbery] and caused the N2 to be closed for 10 hours in the [Eastern Cape]," he said.

“We're on track, we know who we're looking for, [and] soon we will also round them off. But with this breakthrough, I think we have done a dent and we will carry on looking for others."