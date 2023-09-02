Nongoma Municipality could be renamed after King Zwelithini, if all goes well

The faction of the royal family opposed to the current monarch briefed the media in Durban on Saturday following a proposal by the municipality to rename it after the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

DURBAN - A faction of the Zulu royal family aligned to Prince Simakade has told members of the media that it welcomes plans to rename the Nongoma Local Municipality, but said it also needed to be consulted on the matter.

Last week, council speaker Babongile Sithole briefed King Misuzulu on the matter and the king agreed to it.

But those opposing the king are not pleased, saying they too demand a say.

Prince Thokozani Zulu who was previously opposed to the announcement of King Misuzulu for the throne in May 2021 said the municipality should be renamed.

“It befits for this municipality to be renamed after the late iSilo (King) because Nongoma is rich in the history of the culture of Zulu people,” he said.

And although it has been a year since the king was officially crowned, Prince Thokozani and others are still against his ascension.

He said they are excited at the possible renaming.

But they want Prince Simakade, who they refer to as king, to be consulted on the matter together with the late king’s remaining wives.