Mafe sure he can follow proceedings should Parly arson case go to trial - Lawyer

Mafe, who is accused of setting Parliament on fire in 2022, had his case postponed to the beginning of November in order to determine his fitness to stand trial.

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe, the man accused of setting Parliament alight last year, is expected to take the stand at his next court appearance in November.

Mafe was not in court on Friday when his case was postponed to 2 and 3 November to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Two psychiatric assessment reports found Mafe was not fit to stand trial, and that at the time of the offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his alleged conduct.

However, his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said his client was confident that he would be able to follow court proceedings, should the matter go to trial.

"If one disputes, it could either be the State or it could either be the accused who disputes the findings," said Godla.

“Then what follows it will be the section 77 inquiry for purposes of determining his ability to follow proceedings, not for purposes of determining his guilt."