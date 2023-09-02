Limpopo takedown of suspected cash-in-transit robbers a warning to thugs - Cele

Police gunned down eighteen people suspected to be part of a cash-in-transit robbery syndicate during a shootout in Makhado on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the fatal takedown of suspected cash-in-transit robbers in Limpopo sent a strong message to criminals that police wouldn't hesitate to respond to criminality.

Eighteen suspects were shot and killed in a shootout with police in Makhado on Friday.

Police suspect that the two women and sixteen men were part of a syndicate responsible for a string of other cash-in-transit robberies in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

Four other suspects believed to be linked to the crew were also arrested in Thohoyandou on the same day.

Police said they were on the heels of the crew, believed to be planning to rob one of the cash depots in Limpopo for quite some time.

"The Minister of Police says police are under instruction to stamp the authority of the State and will not hesitate to use what is at their disposal and within the law to protect citizens and their property,” said Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.