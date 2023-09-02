Joburg Water urges residents to use water sparingly

Johannesburg Water has attributed the increase in demand to high consumption levels caused by warmer weather and a lack of rain.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg water is urging residents across the city to use water sparingly, citing unsustainable demand.

The entity has attributed the increase in water demand to high consumption levels caused by warmer weather and a lack of rain.

“Johannesburg Water notes with concern the current high-water consumption and urges residents to reduce usage," said utility spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

"If consumption is not reduced, extreme measures may have to be executed. This coincides with the implementation of the City of Johannesburg’s level one water restrictions which run from the 1st of September to the 31st of March, annually."