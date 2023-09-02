JHB Speaker Makhubele wants audit of all city-owned buildings after deadly blaze

According to Makhubele, the Johannesburg council will be meeting on Tuesday, when there will be a motion for the city to inspect all its over 20,000 properties following the deadly building fire in the city that killed over 76 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has called for an audit of all buildings owned by the city.

This followed the deadly fire on Thursday morning at a hijacked building in Marshalltown that killed 76 people.

The building is owned by the City of Johannesburg and used to be a facility for abused women and children prior to it being hijacked.

READ: Makhubele calls for constitutional amendment on evictions after Joburg CBD fire

Makhubele said that when the Johannesburg council meets on Tuesday, there would be a motion for the city to inspect all of its over 20,000 properties.

"I know it’s a huge task - over 20,000 buildings is not a small task. We may even need to put a task team that will go and audit each and every one of these buildings and, truth be told, start with our own metro centre building which has its issues of compliance.

“It burned, there was a fire there the last time and we have raised it over and over again, but the arm of government moves slow."

READ: Heads must roll over Joburg CBD fire tragedy, says SA Council of Churches