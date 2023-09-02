'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.

A defensive stalwart and a born leader, Tefu Mashamaite represented the likes of SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and most famously Kaizer Chiefs in a glittering career that saw him win two league titles.

Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 38-year-old revealed that furthering his education and knowledge has always been a major passion.

I am a scholar before I am a baller. We live in a very reductionist society and people tend to put others in a particular box and that’s not always the case. From 2005 when I graduated, I delved into something that was educational in a sense. Football has its own educational spaces that you can dive into but for almost the last 20 years I have taken that direction and I feel like I can inspire the youth. I come from a province that has produced so many talented sports people and I hope to inspire generations to come with my own experiences. Tefu Mashamaite, Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain

Despite his innate leadership skills and powers of motivation, the former central defender added that he has no intention to start coaching.

I feel like coaching is moving sideways and right now we should be striving and fighting to take over our vocation which is football. I am inspired by people like Samuel Eto’o who has taken over the FA in Cameroon. Why can’t we do things like that in South Africa, people like Lucas Radebe should be at the forefront of that movement but that’s unfortunately not happening. Everyone has a role to shape the direction of things and we need to take that opportunity. Tefu Mashamaite, Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain

His former team will come up against the formidable challenge of Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the MTN 8 this weekend with the former skipper optimistic about his team’s chances.