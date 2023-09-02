High load shedding levels are intentional to replenish reserves - Ramokgopa

Since Thursday, Eskom has put the country under stage four load shedding, with a reprieve expected on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Saturday said higher levels of load shedding the past few days were planned to replenish reserves.

Speaking on Saturday during a media briefing in Pretoria, Ramokgopa said this had largely been down to planned unit outages.

He said this would allow Eskom to conduct maintenance on the units.

"We planned maintenance and we are ramping it up so that when these units come back healthy and they are able to give us significant amount of hours and also perform at design capacity and as a result of that action we are beginning to see the units tripping on their own is coming down."