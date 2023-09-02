Corruption over PPE during COVID-19 was the lowest point, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa said the reality that people were stealing public money at a time when people were dying left him depressed.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said the corruption around personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the country’s lowest points over the past four years.

Ramaphosa was speaking on Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre where the ANC was hosting a review session of its 2019 election manifesto.

Ramaphosa said that episode in the country’s history had taught government a valuable lesson on how to conduct itself should another Covid-level disaster happen again.

“And I paused for a while and said should we not have centralised the distribution of PPE like we did with vaccines. With vaccines many companies kept coming saying we can get vaccines; we can get vaccines, but we refused and said only the state can get vaccines.”